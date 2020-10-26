St. Charles firefighters going virtual with 'Fill the Boot' for MDA

St. Charles firefighters, seen here during last year's Fill the Boot drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, are going virtual for this year's MDA fundraiser. Courtesy of St. Charles Fire Department

There's more than one way to fill a boot.

Normally in December, you'd see St. Charles firefighters braving the conditions at crowded intersections to collect money to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association through their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

But like so much else, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the fundraising effort.

The firefighters considered returning to their traditional routine, but safety dictated the creation of an alternate plan. This year the Fill the Boot campaign is taking place online.

"It kind of stinks that we can't go out in the streets, but we have to be safe," said St. Charles firefighter Brandon Paus. "It's just cool that we'll still collect money and see it going toward something important."

On the last three Fridays of each December, Paus and other St. Charles firefighters usually hit the corners near Main Street and Randall Road after their shifts ended in the morning. Paus said St. Charles finished in the top 15 in the state two years ago for MDA fundraising among Illinois fire departments.

Paus said that while the fundraising goal for Illinois fire departments is normally $1 million a year, it'll be tough to reach that amount in 2020 because of the COVID-19 restrictions. St. Charles and other fire departments are hoping social media and word-of-mouth are enough to boost online donations.

The goal for the St. Charles Fire Department this year is $5,000. Donations can be made at the Fill the Boot website at filltheboot.donordrive.com.

"There are some people here hopeful that we might still be able to go out, but we also have to be realistic," Paus said. "Hopefully enough people will hear about what we're trying to do and be able to donate."