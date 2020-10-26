COVID-19 hits Prospect High School girls volleyball team

Families of Prospect High School girls volleyball players learned Monday that someone associated with the program has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a 14-day quarantine for team members and staff who had close contact with the person.

Assistant Principal Frank Mirandola wrote in a letter to families that those affected have been identified through contact tracing and notified. Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of the illness is taking place, Mirandola wrote.

The Mount Prospect school also will be conducting a deep cleaning of areas of potential exposure, according to the letter, and Northwest Suburban High School District 214 is coordinating its response with the Cook County Department of Public Health.

"As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement additional recommendations and guidelines," Mirandola wrote. "As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed."

School officials said they couldn't provide any further information Monday, including whether the infected person was a student or staff member, when the positive test had been conducted, and what volleyball activities had been taking place at Prospect.

District 214 Interim Communications Supervisor Dave Beery said the letter was sent out of an abundance of caution and consistent with public health guidance and protocols established by the county health department.