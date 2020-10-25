Schaumburg named 'Municipality of Year' for development activity

The village of Schaumburg has been named Municipality of the Year by RE Journals for its development activity and efforts of its Economic Development Department to make Schaumburg a development-friendly place to do business.

Last year, Schaumburg saw nearly 200,000 square feet of new development with an investment of $27 million, bringing more than 750 new jobs to the community.

Businesses opening in 2019 included At Home, City Works, Feed My Starving Children, Fresh International Market, Motor Werks Jaguar and Land Rover, Raising Canes, Shake Shack, The Capital Grille and Topgolf. Schaumburg staff have created several resources to assist businesses and the development community, including e-newsletters such as the Real Estate Roundup, Small Business Source and Industrial Insider.