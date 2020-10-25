Harper College to hold post-election webinar
Updated 10/25/2020 5:29 PM
The Harper Professional Advisors Committee Speakers Series will hold Post-Election Outlook 2020, a free webinar that will explore the economy and other important issues.
The Harper College virtual event will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Leading the webinar will be John E. Chapman, chief executive officer, managing partner and chief investment strategist of Clearwater Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm.
To register for the free event, visit harpercollege.edu/foundation.
