Remains identified as Ingleside man's
Updated 10/23/2020 5:27 PM
The McHenry County coroner's office on Friday said the body of 50-year-old Darrell P. Splett, had been found May 5, 2019, at Rush Creek Conservation Area near Harvard.
Despite extensive forensic tests on the remains and a digital facial reconstruction, authorities were unable to identify Splett. This June, the coroner's office collaborated with Orthram Inc. to conduct genealogy testing and analysis, which led to Splett's relatives.
Dental records from the University of Illinois at Chicago confirmed the identification.
Splett had not been reported as missing.
