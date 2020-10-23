Mundelein man seriously injured in crash on I-290 near Woodfield

A Mundelein man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at about 2:40 a.m. Friday in which his vehicle ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer while traveling north on Interstate 290 near Woodfield Mall, state police said.

Tyler Z. Soto, 21, of Mundelein was charged with driving under the influence, police said.

His passenger, Veronica Mojica Diaz, 19, of Carpentersville also was transported to the hospital, but her injuries appeared minor, police said.

A preliminary investigation by troopers indicates that Soto, who was driving a 2005 Acura TL Sedan, failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2015 Freightliner truck tractor semitrailer combination northbound on I290 at Woodfield Road in Schaumburg, police said. The car's front end was lodged under the semitrailer.

The driver of the truck, Donald Edward Henriott, 54, of Apopka, Florida, was not injured. Two lanes of the expressway and a ramp to Ill. 53 were closed during the investigation. All lanes had reopened by 6 a.m.