Glendale Heights man pleads guilty in fatal Elgin crash, awaits sentence

A Glendale Heights man pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI and is awaiting his sentence for a crash that killed two Elgin residents last year.

Adrian Velasco, 23, of the 500 block of Gregory Avenue, faces up to 28 years in prison, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On March 19, 2019, Velasco was driving a Honda Accord at about 75 mph in a 30 mph zone of westbound Summit Street in Elgin when he crashed into a 2018 Nissan waiting to turn on Summit Street

The passenger of the Nissan, 30-year-old Omar Zavala, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan driver, 26-year-old Norieli Villagomez, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Velasco's passenger, who was seriously injured, told police Velasco had been "driving all crazy" and was "too drunk to drive" after consuming Everclear and beer, authorities said. Velasco's blood-alcohol concentration was .271, officials said.

Police found Valasco had open alcohol in the car and appeared to be in a stupor, the news release said.

Velasco is being held the Kane County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail and is facing a six- to 28-year sentence. Officials said if he can "demonstrate to the court that extraordinary conditions exist," he could be put on probation. His next court appearance is set for 10 a.m., Dec. 11.