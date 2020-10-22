2 men convicted in 2017 Hinsdale jewelry store heist

Tobias Diggs was convicted Thursday of robbing Razny Jewelers in Hinsdale at gunpoint on March 17, 2017 Courtesy of the U.S. attorney's office

A federal jury on Thursday convicted two men in the armed robbery of a Hinsdale jewelry store in 2017.

Tobias Diggs, 26 of Chicago and Joshua McClellan, 31, of Oak Lawn stole more than $200,000 worth of merchandise from Razny Jewelers, 37 S. Washington St., on March 17, 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Two other people participated in the robbery, officials said. Marvon Hamberlin, 42, of Chicago was indicted and is a fugitive, with a warrant out for his arrest, the news release said. Authorities haven't identified the fourth person.

The day of the robbery, McClellan drove a Lexus sport-utility vehicle as a getaway car while Diggs and the others went into the store and pointed the gun at a female employee, the news release said. The unidentified person tackled the store security guard, officials said. Diggs struck the employee with a gun and dragged her by her hair to a back room while he and the others opened the safe and took the merchandise, the release said.

The men took designer watches by brands Frederique Constant, Patek Phillipe and Tudor, officials said. Diggs and McClellan later sold, tried to sell or disposed of the merchandise in Chicago and Atlanta.

The trial lasted six days, officials said, and the two men were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, transportation of stolen goods and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Their sentencing dates were not set, officials said.

Officials said the conspiracy and robbery counts each carry maximum 20-year sentences, while transportation of stolen goods carries up to 10 years. The firearm conviction could mean seven years to life in prison, and that sentence would be imposed after the other prison terms have been served.