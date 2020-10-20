Woodridge woman reported missing
Updated 10/20/2020 10:31 PM
The Illinois State Police activated a Missing Person Advisory Alert for a 47-year-old woman at the request of Woodridge police.
Julie Lee was last seen leaving 6420 Double Eagle Drive on foot Oct. 20 at 4:05 p.m., according to the alert. Lee is described as white with black hair, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black coat, black boots and a white bandanna on her head. She also had a black backpack.
Lee has a condition that places her in danger, the alert said. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts can contact the Woodridge Police Department at 630-719-4732 or call 911.
