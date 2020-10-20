'We're now entering a new wave of this virus': Counties will face restrictions starting Friday

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,714 Tuesday and 41 additional deaths were reported as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties will face restrictions effective Friday amid a resurgence of the virus.

The four counties, comprising two separate public health regions, have surpassed an 8% COVID-19 test positivity rate for three days, which typically triggers mitigations. Those will include temporarily suspending indoor service at restaurants and bars or limiting gatherings to 25 people or less in an effort to reduce risk of spreading the virus.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday. "The numbers across most of the region are trending in the wrong direction."

"We're now entering a new wave of this virus," Pritzker said at a briefing Monday. "Every region of the state is moving in the wrong direction. Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising statewide."

Those trends are roiling plans for school districts, particularly those offering in-person learning.

The Lake County Public Health Department Tuesday recommended districts shift to remote learning as cases spiral.

A recent tally of 20 new cases a day per 100,000 residents indicates substantial transmission risk and now it's up to districts "to use their expertise and authority to make this difficult decision," LCHD Executive Director Mark Pfister said.

Total infections in Illinois are at 350,875 with 9,277 deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

Daily cases of COVID-19 spiked by nearly 1,100 in a week. The seven-day new case average stands at 3,610 compared to 2,516 from Oct. 5 to 11.

Illinois' COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 5.5% based on a seven-day average. Labs processed 59,077 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6.9 million.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was 2,261 as of Monday night. Patients with COVID-19 in hospitals grew by 275 people a day on average, or 2,052 in the last week contrasted with 1,777 between Oct. 6 and 12.

The state's recovery rate from the disease is 97%.

DuPage and Kane, which comprise Region 8, reached an average test positivity rate of 9% on Saturday after measuring 8.5% Friday and 8.4% Thursday, the IDPH noted Tuesday.

Will and Kankakee, Region 7, recorded an average 8.6% test positivity Saturday, after measuring 8.3% Friday and 8.2% Thursday.

This would be the second time Region 7 incurs COVID-19 restrictions.

Numerous public activities were curtailed in the southeast suburbs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 when the region brought its positivity rate down to 5.6%.

Nearby counties are inching toward 8% also. Suburban Cook County had a 7.1% average test positivity rate Saturday, while Lake and McHenry counties (Region 9) reached 7.5%.