Schaumburg Community Blood Drive set for Oct. 27

The village of Schaumburg will host its next Community Blood Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at The Barn, 231 S. Civic Drive in Schaumburg.

The blood drive is open to the public, and Vitalant will be testing successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody tests are used to tell if someone had a past infection of the coronavirus. It is not a way to find out if you are currently infected.

Interested donors should call (877) 258-4825 or register online at www.vitalant.org and use sponsor code SH98. Appointments are highly recommended to reduce wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

All participants must wear a face covering at the event, and safe social distancing measures will be in place. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

Donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Culver's frozen custard and will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 Home Depot gift cards.

Schaumburg partners with Vitalant to offer five blood drives a year.