Wheaton 'Recycling Extravaganza' returns Oct. 31 as drive-through event

Wheaton is hosting a "Recycling Extravaganza" in a city commuter parking lot Saturday, Oct. 31.

Residents can drop off an array of items for reuse or recycling during the drive-through event. The collection runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lot No. 9 at Liberty Drive and Carlton Avenue.

The effort will accept eye glasses, hearing aids, used bikes and bike parts, books, Brita filters and pitchers, mercury thermometers and thermostats and other materials.

Volunteers will be on hand to unload items at the event. Due to COVID-19, all participating residents are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Items should be placed as far back in car trunks as possible for staff and volunteers to handle.

To offer the event, the city partners with the Wheaton Environmental Improvement Commission, SCARCE, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, DuPage County, Wheaton Lions Club, Working Bikes, Flat Can and ePaint Recycling.