 

Wheaton 'Recycling Extravaganza' returns Oct. 31 as drive-through event

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/19/2020 2:38 PM

Wheaton is hosting a "Recycling Extravaganza" in a city commuter parking lot Saturday, Oct. 31.

Residents can drop off an array of items for reuse or recycling during the drive-through event. The collection runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lot No. 9 at Liberty Drive and Carlton Avenue.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The effort will accept eye glasses, hearing aids, used bikes and bike parts, books, Brita filters and pitchers, mercury thermometers and thermostats and other materials.

Volunteers will be on hand to unload items at the event. Due to COVID-19, all participating residents are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Items should be placed as far back in car trunks as possible for staff and volunteers to handle.

To offer the event, the city partners with the Wheaton Environmental Improvement Commission, SCARCE, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, DuPage County, Wheaton Lions Club, Working Bikes, Flat Can and ePaint Recycling.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 