 

Ives claims Casten backed out of debate; he cites scheduling conflict

  • Sean Casten and Jeanne Ives are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

    Sean Casten and Jeanne Ives are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/19/2020 4:28 PM

Republican congressional hopeful Jeanne Ives is trying to make hay out of Democratic opponent Sean Casten's decision to skip a television appearance scheduled for Tuesday night.

Ives, of Wheaton, will appear on WTTW 11's "Chicago Tonight" at 7 p.m. to discuss the issues facing Illinois' 6th Congressional District and the nation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Casten, a freshman lawmaker from Downers Grove, was invited to participate but won't because of a schedule conflict, said his campaign spokesman, Jacob Vurpillat.

Ives spokeswoman Kathleen Murphy said Ives booked the event in September and learned of Casten's decision not to attend last week.

In subsequent social media posts and in an email to supporters, Ives accused Casten of dropping out of the debate and ridiculed him for the anticipated no-show.

"Sean Casten backed out of our final debate on WTTW," one message said. Another reads: "He's back to hiding in his basement."

Vurpillat called that inaccurate, insisting Casten tried to fit the debate into his schedule but couldn't. He rejected Ives' attempts to paint Casten as hiding from her or the public.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"In the past 22 months, Rep. Casten has hosted 40 town halls," Vurpillat said. "He participated in debates with the League of Women Voters, WBBM, WGN and, unlike his opponent, participated in every newspaper editorial board debate."

That last remark referred to Ives' refusal to participate in endorsement interviews with the Daily Herald, Shaw Media and the Chicago Sun-Times because of how the newspapers endorsed her opponents in the 2018 gubernatorial primary and in the congressional primary earlier this year.

Ives' appearance on "Chicago Tonight" will be prerecorded, her campaign spokeswoman said.

Libertarian Bill Redpath of West Dundee also is running but isn't participating in the WTTW program, either.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Casten, Ives each raise more than $1 million in 6th Congressional District race
Related Article
Casten, Ives each raise more than $1 million in 6th Congressional District race
 
Casten, Ives spar over COVID-19 relief, climate change in debate
Related Article
Casten, Ives spar over COVID-19 relief, climate change in debate
 
While Casten calls Trump 'dangerous,' Ives supports the president
Related Article
While Casten calls Trump 'dangerous,' Ives supports the president
 
Casten, Ives trade barbs over protests following George Floyd's death
Related Article
Casten, Ives trade barbs over protests following George Floyd's death
 
Casten, Ives have widely different views on abortion, contraception rights
Related Article
Casten, Ives have widely different views on abortion, contraception rights
 
Casten, Ives take shots at each other in new campaign ads
Related Article
Casten, Ives take shots at each other in new campaign ads
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 