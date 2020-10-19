 

Drive-through COVID-19 testing coming to Libertyville, Vernon Hills

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/19/2020 2:38 PM

A COVID-19 mobile testing unit managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health will be making stops this week in Libertyville and Vernon Hills.

The unit will be at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., (Route 176) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Five hundred test will be available at each location. Locations will remain open until 4 p.m. or until tests run out.

Testing is free and open to all regardless of symptoms. A phone number and name are required in order to receive results. Those utilizing drive-through testing must be seated at a functioning window and will not be permitted to exit a vehicle once in line.

Visit www.lakecountyil.gov/coronavirus for general information.

