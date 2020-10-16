Political movements: Women's marches on tap in several suburbs Saturday

Hundreds of people are expected to rally at women's marches across the suburbs Saturday, celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing voting rights for women.

Organizers say they will urge women to vote in Nov. 3 election, observe moments of silence for late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and highlight women's issues, including equal pay, LGBTQ and reproductive rights, and racial justice and equality.

Rallies are planned in Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Geneva and Glenview at these times and locations:

• Buffalo Grove -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road.

• Des Plaines -- 11 a.m., intersection sidewalks at East Oakton Street and Mannheim Road.

• Downers Grove -- 2 p.m., the Municipal Commuter Parking Lot H -- Belmont Metra station, 5000 Belmont Ave.

• Geneva -- 11 a.m. at intersections along a 28-mile stretch of Randall Road from Aurora to Algonquin.

• Glenview -- 11 a.m., Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St.

The events will be socially distanced with participants wearing masks.

"This march is for everyone," said Jen Perkins, 30, of Aurora, a special-education teacher organizing the Randall Road rally through the communities of Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles, Elgin and Algonquin. "We need to get out the vote. These local elections are just as important as the general election (for presidential candidates)."

For more information about marches, visit map.womensmarch.com.