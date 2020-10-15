Underwood dramatically outraised challenger Oberweis in third quarter, records show

Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for Illinois' 14th Congressional District seat.

In the hotly contested race for Illinois' 14th Congressional District seat, Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood significantly outraised Republican rival Jim Oberweis during the year's third quarter, newly filed financial disclosure reports show.

Underwood, a rookie lawmaker from Naperville, collected more than $1.7 million in campaign donations between July 1 and Sept. 30, her disclosure report indicates. That's more than four times the $367,902 Oberweis' campaign received during the same period, records show.

Team Oberweis actually got more money from the candidate himself than outside sources. Oberweis, a state senator and dairy owner from Sugar Grove, lent his campaign $600,000 during the period, documents revealed.

Congressional hopefuls must file quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Commission. Reports can be viewed at fec.gov.

The latest disclosure reports were filed Thursday and detail donations received and spending done between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Underwood defeated Republican Randy Hultgren in 2018 to claim the post. Her victory was part of the blue wave that gave the Democrats majority control of the House.

Although members of both parties are fighting for their favorite 14th District candidate ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Underwood's fundraising far exceeds Oberweis' efforts.

The latest financial report for Lauren Underwood For Congress showed more than $1.6 million in donations from thousands of people living across the country. Ninety percent of those donations were under $200 each, her campaign said in a news release.

"This campaign is so much bigger than me," Underwood said in that release. "I'm so thankful for this generous support and look forward to earning the support of voters across the 14th Congressional District."

Team Underwood also reported receiving about $96,906 from political parties and political action committees representing companies or other special interests. Those donations included:

• $4,500 from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

• $4,000 from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

• $3,000 from the American Hospital Association.

• $2,500 from the American Medical Association.

Underwood's campaign reported spending more than $2.7 million on payroll, media production, direct mail production and printing, and other expenses during the quarter.

It finished September with more than $2.3 million in the bank and no debt.

Oberweis' Jim 2020 Committee received more than $310,000 in individual donations, its latest report showed. The campaign also reported $57,750 from political action committees, including:

• $500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group for the firearms industry.

• $2,000 from Hultgren's campaign committee.

• $1,000 from former U.S. Rep. Bob Dold's campaign committee.

• $2,500 from the Citizens United Political Victory Fund, which backs conservative candidates for federal office.

Team Oberweis reported spending nearly $380,000 on research, payroll, printing, media and other expenses during the quarter, his report shows. That sum includes two donations to the Illinois Republican Party totaling $104,000.

Oberweis' campaign finished September with less than $876,000 in the bank and $875,500 in debt. Oberweis has lent the campaign $1.4 million since September 2019, records indicate.

An Oberweis campaign spokesman couldn't immediately be reached.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.