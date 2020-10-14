Roselle trustee resigns abruptly

To the surprise of Roselle village board members, Trustee Patrick Devitt resigned immediately during a meeting Monday.

Devitt, who has lived in the village for 13 years and served more than seven years as a trustee, said he was stepping down to spend time with older family members.

"I enjoyed my time with my colleagues and all the people in the village throughout the years," he said. "I'm truly honored to have represented the people of Roselle all this time."

Devitt was first elected to the board in 2013 and served on the finance committee and as the village liaison to the Roselle Chamber of Commerce. He said he prides himself on fiscally responsible policies that helped eliminate the village's deficit in his first two years on the village board.

Devitt said he resigned because his mother-in-law and father-in-law were finding it difficult to live on their own, and as a result, his family will be moving to a larger house in Bloomingdale.

The news came a shock to village board members, as Devitt did not inform anyone of his decision before making the announcement Monday.

With Devitt's term ending in 2021, Mayor Andy Maglio said via email he will soon request resumes to fill the position within 60 days.

"The resignation of Trustee Devitt was a surprise and sad," Maglio said. "It will be very hard to replace the knowledge, experience and dedication that Trustee Devitt brought to the Village Board over the last seven years. We wish him well on his new ventures and thank him for his service to our community."

Devitt said he still sees a future in politics but that it will take time to learn his new community before he would consider running for elected office.