COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 13

This illustration shows a COVID-19 cell as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion There have been 144,651 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 44.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,262 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47.2% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 71,086 cases and 2,320 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 85,640 cases and 2,995 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,624 cases and 108 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,566 cases and 20 deaths in Palatine, 1,355 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,280 cases and 39 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,264 cases and 77 deaths in Wheeling, 1,240 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,133 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,058 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 959 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 823 cases and 14 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 663 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 635 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 623 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 442 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 250 cases and 21 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 19,556 cases and 583 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,452 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,406 cases and 11 deaths in Addison, 1,247 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,108 cases and 14 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,049 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,046 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 960 cases and 31 deaths in Lombard, 827 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 799 cases and 16 deaths in Bensenville, 814 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 649 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 563 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 485 cases and 5 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 18,541 cases and 483 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,180 to 4,184 in Waukegan, 1,125 to 1,129 in Round Lake Beach, 680 to 684 in Mundelein, 650 to 654 in Gurnee, 465 to 469 in Round Lake, 370 to 374 in Vernon Hills, 355 to 359 in Lake Zurich, 330 to 334 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 305 to 309 in Grayslake, 295 to 299 in Libertyville, 275 to 279 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 14,467 cases with 335 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 5,027 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,271 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,346 in Carpentersville, 1,124 in St. Charles, 694 in South Elgin, 544 in Geneva, 427 in Batavia, 382 in North Aurora, 186 in Hampshire, 174 in Gilberts, 160 in Sugar Grove, 149 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 5,198 cases and 119 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 15,766 cases and 404 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 1,166 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 215 in Aurora (Will County portion).