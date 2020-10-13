After two decades on board, Mount Prospect Trustee Zadel won't seek relection

Mount Prospect village Trustee Michael Zadel will step down when his term ends next year, ending a 20-year tenure on the village board.

Zadel, 73, said he remains interested in village policy, but "I think it's time for the next person to step up."

"I see a lot of things that I ran for in the first place coming to fruition, and I think the village is definitely on the right track as far as development goes," he added.

Zadel listed downtown redevelopment, flood control upgrades and traffic safety improvements among the board accomplishments he's most proud of during his tenure.

Zadel first was elected to the village board in 2001, after previously serving on the village's plan commission.

He brought to the board considerable experience in public works and engineering.

For 23 years, he worked for the engineering department in the maintenance division of the Illinois tollway. As roadway maintenance manager, his duties included overseeing maintenance contracts.

His career in public works began in 1974 in Mount Prospect, and he later served as superintendent of public works for the Village of Schaumburg.

"I hope people recognize the fact that I worked hard to try and improve the entire community," he said.