Three charged with Bloomingdale armed robbery

Three men are charged with robbing a Bloomingdale T-Mobile store Thursday at gunpoint.

Jerron Brewer, 27, of Lansing and De Leone Fisher, 23, and Felton McKinzie, 25, both from Chicago have been charged with armed robbery. McKinzie is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and Fisher is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

DuPage County Judge Anne Therieau Hayes on Saturday set bail at $500,000 for Brewer and $750,000 for both Fisher and McKinzie, according to DuPage County State's Attorney spokesman Paul Darrah.

Authorities say one of the men carried a handgun with an extended magazine and another carried an AR-15 when the trio entered the store about 10:38 a.m. Thursday and demanded phones and tablets from two employees. The men armed with the weapons took the employees to where the safes were and the items were located while the third man remained as a lookout, Darrah said in a news release.

The men took the merchandise and fled the store in a Porsche SUV, which Darrah said had been reported stolen. Later that day, the SUV was involved in a crash in Chicago, he said. Within minutes, blocks away from the crash, the three defendants were arrested.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a prepared statement that he found it "particularly upsetting" that two of the defendants have pending cases in Cook County. According to Berlin, Brewer is on bond for a case involving the unlawful use of a weapon. Fisher, a convicted felon, is also on bond, Berlin said.

The defendants next appear in court on Nov. 2. If convicted, they could face up to 45 years in prison.