 

Wauconda bicyclist in critical condition after crash

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/8/2020 9:46 PM

A Wauconda man is in critical condition after crashing his motorized bicycle into a car Thursday afternoon in Wauconda, authorities said.

About 12:45 p.m., David Carbajal, 57, was riding west on the north sidewalk of Route 176, according to a news release from the Wauconda Police Department. As he approached the intersection of Brown Street, he attempted to turn right to travel north and made too wide of a turn, striking a Black Infinity that was stopped at a southbound red light waiting to turn left onto Route 176, police said. The driver of the Infinity wasn't injured.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Carbajal was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

