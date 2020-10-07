Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Barrington, Crystal Lake

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Crystal Lake and Barrington this week.

A mobile testing unit managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health will be stationed at the Lippold Park golf center parking lot, 1251 Route 176, Crystal Lake, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The unit will be at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both will be open while supplies last. Testing is open to all, regardless of symptoms. A name and phone number are required to obtain test results. Both sites also will accommodate walk-ups.

State-run community based testing sites in Waukegan, Arlington Heights and Rockford are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Visit https://dph.ilinois.gov/ for more information