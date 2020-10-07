7th heaven, Kashmir headline 'Rock the Lot' at Schaumburg Hyatt Oct. 10-11

The Hyatt Regency Schaumburg will host a "Rock the Lot" concert series headlined by local bands 7th heaven and Kashmir in its parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11. Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Schaumburg

The Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir will perform at the "Rock the Lot" concert series at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg on Sunday, Oct. 11 Courtesy of Kashmir

Local band 7th heaven will perform at the "Rock the Lot" concert series at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg on Saturday, Oct. 10. Courtesy of 7th heaven

A two-day "Rock the Lot" concert series headlined by local favorites 7th heaven and Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir is coming to the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg's parking lot this weekend.

With two opening acts each day, the concerts will run from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on the north side of the hotel at 1800 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg.

The COVID-compliant shows will keep their audiences in individual parking spaces on the east side of the lot, with up to six people able to occupy one parking space together. Vehicles will be parked on the west side of the lot.

The tickets will be sold in three price tiers, with attendees paying cash at the entrance. There will be no advance sales.

The green tier costs $10 per person with 37 parking spots available. The blue tier costs $15 per person for its 76 available spots. And the premium red tier costs $20 per person for 24 parking spots.

Sunday's opening acts will be Brass from the Past from 1 to 2:30 and An American Prayer-A Tribute to the Doors from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Kashmir will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday's opening acts, which had not yet been named Wednesday afternoon, will take the stage from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. They will be followed by 7th heaven performing from 7 to 9 p.m.

Doors will open at noon both days. The event will practice social distancing, including requiring a mask to enter the hotel. Sanitizer will be available, and food and beverages will be sold from a traveling cart.

The shows are for all ages and people will be allowed to bring in chairs. However, pets, coolers, and outside food and beverages won't be permitted.

There will be a discount to stay at the hotel for those attending the concerts, with details to be released on the event's website.

Tom Lowe of Hyatt's ownership said "Rock the Lot" might not be the last such weekend event this month if the weather cooperates.

"The idea is one of the casualties of COVID is live music," he said.

The event evolved from the success the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg has experienced in hosting a more low-key series of acoustic performances outside this year during the pandemic, Lowe said.

"The Hyatt has other venues that have been affected since March," he said. "We never did close."

Questions about "Rock the Lot" should be emailed to info@NTDEvents.com.