Itasca residents oppose data center proposal for golf course

Residents who live near the Itasca Country Club say they'll fight a proposal to convert part of the golf course into a site for a data center.

Marketing executive and homeowner Mark Seames has been among the most vocal residents to oppose the proposed redevelopment of 34 acres on the northeast portion of the golf course -- roughly one-quarter of the club's property -- to build a data center. Seames says he has collected roughly 250 signatures in four days opposing the data center, which would be behind his Country Club Drive home.

Itasca Golf Investors President Larry Swets is proposing the data center, which he said would leave room for nine to 14 holes of golf. The clubhouse and restaurant would remain open, he said.

The building would have a green conservation space surrounded with trees and a parking lot with about 60 spaces with access from Prospect Avenue. Swets said in documents filed with the village that the data center would create 1,000 construction jobs and 96 to 132 people would work at the data center once the building is finished. There is not yet a potential occupant, Swets said.

Swets includes the data center proposal as part of what he calls Vision4Itasca, which also would create a separate "South Maple Marketplace" of new restaurants and solar charging stations in and around homes on the northeast corner of West Grove Street and South Maple Street.

Resident and retired investment manager Tom Pawlicki calls the data center proposal ill-advised and believes that the development is only in the best interests of Itasca Golf Investors LLC, the firm that purchased the property in 2014.

"Their presentation is not sufficient," Pawlicki said. "This is such a horrendous idea that I can't see anyone signing off on it."

Not all Itasca residents are opposed to the facility, however. Katie Fischer, an Itasca resident who lives further away from the golf course, said she supports it based on the promise of natural landscaping surrounding the data center and because of the transparency she said Swets provided her.

"Losing some holes on the golf course isn't my favorite part, but I think the overall vision for the ICC is one that is attainable, will expand membership and will provide a more year-around entertainment center," Fischer said.

Although a hearing on Swets' proposal was scheduled for Wednesday, it has been rescheduled to Nov. 18 at Swets' request.

"We know that it is challenging to find something with 100% of the community's support, but we are committed to spending the next 30 days working with stakeholders in search of a plan," Swets said in a statement.

The hearing would be limited to around 50 people in person and would be streamed online.

"The village wants to make sure that everyone has a chance to review the information and participate meaningfully," village administrator Carie Anne Ergo said.

Swets plans a presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Itasca Country Club to outline his vision for the club.

Seames, who owns a home on the 12th hole, says he's opposed to the environmental damage, flooding potential and noise a data center could bring.

"There's not a person that lives in the village that hasn't interacted with this club in some way," Seames said. "From birthdays, to weddings, to destroy this club is just mind boggling."

• Trey Arline is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.