Winfield approves new 10-unit apartment complex

The Winfield Village Board last week unanimously approved final plans for a 10-unit apartment complex to be built at 0S231 Winfield Road, just south of Creekside Park.

Petitioner S. Louise Rathje previously received an approval from the plan and zoning commission in September for the Town Center Apartments development. According to Winfield Community Development Coordinator Peter Krumins, there will be a six-foot wall built along the south and the east of the property to assist with privacy, plus some extra landscaping for neighbors to the east.

Once final approvals are obtained by DuPage County and the state, the developers hope to break ground sometime this fall and complete construction in about nine to 10 months.