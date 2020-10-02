 

North Aurora bank robbed

  • Authorities say this man robbed the Old Second National Bank in North Aurora on Thursday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/2/2020 5:20 PM

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a North Aurora bank on Thursday,

According to a news release issued Friday by the FBI, the man entered Old Second National Bank, 200 W. John St., at 1:08 p.m. Thursday and showed a teller a note demanding money.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The FBI said the man is white, 20 to 30 years old, and has a slim build, short brown hair and greenish-blue eyes. He was wearing a winter hat, a white N95 mask, a plain black jacket, dark pants and white Chuck Taylor Converse shoes. The news release also noted he had dirty fingernails and a musty smell.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

