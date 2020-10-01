McHenry County man faces child pornography charges

A 28-year-old McHenry County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

The Illinois attorney general's office announced Thursday that David P. Stone, of McHenry, was charged with 10 counts of reproducing child pornography, which are Class X felonies punishable by up to 60 to 120 years in prison.

Stone was arrested after investigators from the attorney general's office conducted a search Wednesday at a residence on the 5900 block of Bluegrass Trail in McHenry, officials said. McHenry police and the McHenry County state's attorney's office provided assistance during the search.

Stone's bond was set at $300,000, and he was ordered not to have contact with minors under the age of 18 or use the internet for illicit or unlawful purposes. He was being held at the McHenry County jail.

"We are pleased that the result of this investigation led us to approve charges for this incredibly heinous offense," McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said in a statement. "Child pornography and other offenses like it are not victimless crimes and have a lasting negative impact on those depicted as well as the community as a whole."