Kentucky man pleads guilty to sexual assault, armed robbery

A 36-year-old Kentucky man faces up to 75 years in prison after admitting Wednesday he robbed and sexually assaulted a woman he attacked last year in a Bloomingdale parking lot.

Justin Dalcollo pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm and armed robbery. He faces a sentence of 21 years to 45 years for the sexual assault, and 21 to 30 years for the armed robbery.

The sentences will have to be served consecutively.

Judge Ann Celine O'Halloren Walsh will sentence Dalcollo Oct. 29.

Dalcollo could have faced a sentence of up to 45 years for the armed robbery. But as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to cap their recommendation at 30 years.

They also dropped charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated unlawful restraint with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Within hours of arriving in Chicago on March 22, 2019, Dalcollo approached a 21-year-old woman in a Bloomingdale parking lot and forced his way into her car at gunpoint, authorities said.

Dalcollo threatened to shoot the woman in the head if she didn't do what he said. He made the her to drive to an ATM in Glendale Heights and withdraw $300. They then drove to numerous locations in Hanover Park and Bartlett before he ordered her to drive to the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

Once there, Dalcollo ordered the woman to park between two cars in the garage and then sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Dalcollo then ordered her to drive to a downtown Elgin convenience store and go into the store with him to purchase chewing tobacco, according to authorities.

He then used woman's phone to call a cab to pick him up at the Elgin train station.

Bloomingdale police determined he was dropped off near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street in Chicago. At his arraignment, prosecutors said he used the stolen money to shop at a Target store there.

On Wednesday, Assistant State's Attorney James Scalatine told the judge that when Bloomingdale police arrested Dalcallo, he told them he had already been designated a sex offender.

Dalcollo had a 2012 conviction in Ohio for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, Scalatine said.

Scalatine said DNA collected off the victim matched that of Dalcollo.

Authorities say Dalcollo's last known address was in Kentucky. Court records indicate he has also lived in Bloomingdale and Glendale Heights.