Barrington teens die from injuries in Wauconda crash

The driver of this BMW 325i and her passenger both died injuries they suffered Friday afternoon in a crash on Route 12 in Wauconda. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

Two Barrington teens have succumbed to injuries they suffered Friday afternoon in a Wauconda crash, the Lake County coroner's office said late Wednesday night.

Aria Albertelli, 19, of Barrington and her 16-year-old passenger both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after the crash.

Albertelli died late Friday night, and preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma, the news release said.

The 16-year-old, whom authorities did not identify, died Wednesday, also from blunt-force trauma, the release said.

Authorities said Albertelli was speeding in a BMW 351i about 1:35 p.m. Friday before she struck the back of a Mack dump truck that was pulling onto northbound Route 12 just south of Case Road. The truck was hauling a trailer with a bulldozer on it.

The 69-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.