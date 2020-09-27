Two injured, one seriously, in McHenry County motorcycle crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in northwestern McHenry County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:38 p.m. in the 7200 block of Oak Grove Road in Chemung Township, near Harvard, McHenry County Sheriff's police said. According to the sheriff's office, the 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling north on Oak Grove Road when it veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed in a ditch.

The driver, a 20-year-old Hebron man, was flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries, authorities said. His passenger, a 21-year-old McHenry woman, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley with minor injuries.

The driver was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, sheriff's police said. The passenger was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit.