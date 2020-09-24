Perry's Steakhouse to open Oct. 22 in Schaumburg

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will open its second location in the Chicago area on Thursday, Oct. 22, near the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, 1780 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg.

"We have enjoyed being part of the Oak Brook community for the last seven years and we are thankful for our guests' loyalty and support, especially during these challenging times," said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry's Restaurants. "We look forward to showcasing the new design at the Schaumburg location and expanding the Perry's experience to more guests in the Chicago area."

Designed with Aria Group Architects, Inc., the 12,000-square-foot Perry's Schaumburg will seat more than 330 guests when at full capacity, but will open in adherence to social distancing guidelines and uphold the highest cleaning standards, representatives said.

For more information and updates, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.