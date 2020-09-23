 

'I was in a little bit of a tunnel vision': Lisle officer rescues boy from burning home

Jake Griffin
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/23/2020 1:16 PM

When Lisle police officer Bill Wise responded Tuesday night to a townhouse fire, the first thing he saw was a crowd of people.

They were yelling that someone was trapped inside the home on the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tunnel vision kicked in, and he sprinted to the front entrance. "I was just trying to make sure everybody was out of the house," he said.

He could hear a boy yelling "Help me! Help me! I'm in here! I can't get out!"

It was then Wise -- who described himself Wednesday as "just a patrol officer" -- turned in to a superhero.

He kicked in the door. But a wall of fire and smoke met him. He tried again but found it impossible to enter.

Wise told the boy, who was trapped in the basement, to find a window.

There was just one problem. The small access window was partially blocked by brush and an air-conditioning condenser. It was near a corner of a deck, which was on fire.

And there was a locked cover on the window well.

Wise -- a tall, stocky guy -- ripped the A/C unit from its mooring and pushed it aside, then attacked the window-well cover, prying it loose at a corner.

The boy's arm was sticking out the window. Wise grabbed it, pulled the teen out, and carried him to a waiting ambulance.

What was he thinking through all this?

"I was in a little bit of a tunnel vision," said Wise, adding he was just thinking of how he could get the boy out.

He and the teen were treated in an ambulance, for smoke inhalation and exhaustion. Wise was then taken to Edward Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, and was released around 3 a.m.

The boy had been home alone.

"He was extremely composed for a 14-year-old boy in that situation," Wise said.

It isn't the first time Wise has been one of the first emergency workers to arrive at a fire. It's not unusual, he said, for late-shift police to get to an emergency call before the firefighters or paramedics.

"It (trying to save people) is part of our job," said Wise, who has been a police officer for 21 years, all with Lisle.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District Chief Keith Krestan said the cause has not been determined yet. He said the unit has been declared uninhabitable.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The unit is one of four in the building, which was constructed in 1981, according to tax assessment records. Krestan said the other three units sustained "moderate" smoke and water damage.

Lisle Village Board Trustee Sara Sadat told ABC 7 "The residents of Lisle are so proud of our first responders who don't hesitate in their service to their community," Sadat said. "We wish a quick recovery to the young man and the police officer who acted swiftly in the commission of his duties showing bravery and selflessness."

Fire officials said the blaze was under control within about 15 minutes of firefighters' arrival. Krestan said the "main body" of the fire was located on the first floor of the townhouse.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours performing salvage and overhauling duties of burned areas to make sure there were no additional hot spots that could reignite.

