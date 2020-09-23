Geneva considering speed-limit reduction on Kaneville Road

Based on the results of an engineering study that cited multiple safety concerns, the Geneva City Council will vote at an upcoming meeting to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph on a stretch of Kaneville Road west of Randall Road to the city limits.

WBK Engineering completed a speed study in late July after a resident of the Sterling Manor subdivision along Kaneville Road detailed safety concerns to Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli. At this week's Geneva Committee of the Whole meeting, the city's aldermen voted unanimously to advance the speed-reduction measure to the city council.

Among the safety concerns are the many pedestrian crossings at intersections between Peck Road and Fargo Boulevard along Kaneville Road. Geneva Middle School North and South are also along that route just south of Kaneville Road, meaning children are likely walking through those intersections on their way home from school.

"I think this is such a great idea," said Geneva Fourth Ward Alderman Jeanne McGowan. "I've spent so many years driving my children to (Geneva Middle School North) along Kaneville, and it always blew my mind that the speed limit was 40 miles per hour and then all of a sudden it abruptly drops to 20 miles per hour for the school speed zone."

During the 48-hour speed study in July, WBK Engineering found the average traffic speeds were between 29 and 39 mph in a stretch between Peck Road and Fargo Boulevard. More than 100 drivers, however, traveled in excess of 50 mph.

In addition to the reduction of the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph, WBK Engineering recommended signage, pavement markings and speed humps or tables. Passarelli, though, noted the challenges of speed humps or other physical barriers.

"That's not something the city of Geneva has entertained for a number of reasons, primarily wear and tear on (snow plows and emergency vehicles) going over those areas (and) studies that have shown that once someone goes over a speed hump, they then accelerate to get to the next one," Passarelli said.