Death of 10-month-old infant investigated in Geneva

The Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy on Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Geneva police and paramedics responded to a report of an infant not breathing in the 1100 block of East State Street. A staff member at the BRIA of Geneva nursing home called 911 after a woman brought the boy inside the facility seeking assistance.

According to a statement from the Geneva police, paramedics attempted to resuscitate the infant before transporting him to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Although the preliminary investigation focused on the death being an accident and no charges have been filed. Police said the family of the infant is cooperating with the investigation.

The Kane County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.