Cascade Drive-In theater takes first step in bid to reopen in West Chicago

A couple cuddles in front of the big screen at the Cascade Drive-In movie theater in West Chicago. Daily Herald file photo

The iconic Cascade Drive-In in West Chicago is trying to flicker back to life 18 months after the "ozoner" went dark, at that time leaving only one other drive-in in the region still screening pictures for audiences under the stars.

The theater operator and property owner are working to resurrect the shuttered theater, much to the delight of generations of fans who spent summers pulling into the Cascade for first dates or family picnics in front of the big screen.

West Chicago has scheduled a public zoning hearing Oct. 6 on the bid to reopen the drive-in at North Avenue and Prince Crossing Road.

"It's certainly a historic use of the property that we've seen the public pine for in Facebook posts and online petitions," said Russell Whitaker, a Naperville attorney representing the land owner. "So with a lot of the infrastructure in place, we think it makes sense to create a productive and tax-generating use of the property."

Before Cascade's closing in 2019, a drive-in movie theater had operated on the property since 1961. Jeff Kohlberg ran it for 30 years, until the site's previous owner declined to renew the lease in late 2018.

"We are very excited about the prospects of being able to reopen the drive-in theater in West Chicago and celebrate the 60th Anniversary of our first family movie night at the Cascade Drive-In," Kohlberg said in a statement Tuesday.

"While there are some remaining hurdles, we are working cooperatively with property ownership and hope to complete some renovations that will provide a better experience for our guests. "Ironically, despite nearly 60 years in operation, we need zoning approvals from the City of West Chicago to reopen the drive-in. We hope that those zoning issues can be resolved in October and pave the way for physical improvements to the property."

Whitaker said in an interview the entities have worked behind the scenes to stage a comeback for "quite some time."

"We're cautiously optimistic that we can get something done with West Chicago," he said."

The reopening efforts don't directly correlate to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitaker said, as movie fans seek outdoor cinema.

Much of the Cascade's equipment -- including the projection and audio systems, payment equipment and concession equipment -- was sold when it closed.

The reopening plans include replacement and upgrades of historic equipment that was at the property, Whitaker said.