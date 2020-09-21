Pedestrian hit by car on Roosevelt Road in Wheaton

A stretch of Roosevelt Road in Wheaton has closed to traffic after a car struck a pedestrian Monday morning, police said.

The crash left the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police shut down east Roosevelt from West Street to Gables Boulevard. West Roosevelt will remain open until the investigation team begins working. Then, both directions will be closed to traffic.

Police are on site directing traffic around the area, according to a city news release. The suggested detour for traffic traveling east is north on Gables, east on Childs Street and south on West Street to Roosevelt Road.

The suggested detour for westbound traffic is north on West Street, west on Childs Street and south on Gables Boulevard to Roosevelt Road.