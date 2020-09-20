State, Cook County help available for small businesses

The Schaumburg Business Association is drawing small business owners' attention to Cook County and Illinois assistance programs for those struggling financially from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Small Business Assistance program which launched Wednesday offers $10,000 recovery grants to businesses located within suburban Cook County with 20 or fewer employees who saw sales reductions as a result of COVID-19. The program also offers advice to all businesses located within Chicago or suburban Cook County to help address the needs arising from the pandemic.

Visit cookcountysmallbusinessassistance.com to learn more.

Illinois' Business Interruption Grant program has launched a second round of funding which went live Thursday. A total of $220 million will be made available for small businesses of all types.

For more information visitillinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/C19DisadvantagedBusGrants.aspx.