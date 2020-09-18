One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wauconda

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Wauconda early Friday morning.

Wauconda Fire Protection District officials said a box truck traveling north on Route 12 just south of the Route 176 intersection collided with a passenger vehicle just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The force of the collision ejected the driver of the passenger vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The driver of the box truck was treated at the scene.

Northbound Route 12 at Route 176 is closed, according to Wauconda police who are urging motorists to find alternate routes.

Authorities have not released the identities of the drivers and officials have not released any details regarding the cause of the crash.