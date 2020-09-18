21-year-old man dies after two-vehicle crash in Wauconda

The driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse was ejected from the car after colliding with a box truck early Friday morning on Route 12 in Wauconda. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Wauconda early Friday morning.

Wauconda Fire Protection District officials said a box truck traveling north on Route 12 just south of the Route 176 intersection collided with a passenger vehicle just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Wauconda police officials reported the passenger vehicle, a green Mitsubishi Eclipse, was headed southbound on Route 12 near Route 59 and crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and collided with the box truck.

The force of the collision ejected the unidentified 21-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The 62-year-old driver of the box truck was treated at the scene.

Northbound Route 12 at Route 176 is closed, according to Wauconda police who are urging motorists to find alternate routes. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.