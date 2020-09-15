 

AJ's father could accept plea deal Friday, attorney says

  • Andrew Freund Sr. has been charged with murder and a host of other crimes in the death of his 5-year-old son, AJ, last year.

    Andrew Freund Sr. has been charged with murder and a host of other crimes in the death of his 5-year-old son, AJ, last year. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media, Aug. 28

By Amanda Marrazzo
Updated 9/15/2020 8:08 PM

The father of AJ Freund, the 5-year-old boy who was killed last year in Crystal Lake, could accept a plea deal Friday on charges related to the boy's death, his attorney Henry "Hank" Sugden said Tuesday.

Andrew Freund Sr., 61, has been charged with multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery to a child, aggravated domestic battery, concealment of a homicide, failure to report a child's death, obstruction of justice through the destruction of evidence, and unlawful restraint.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Freund is scheduled for a status hearing Wednesday.

Should the case proceed to trial, Freund could face life in prison if convicted.

In December, the child's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 37, pleaded guilty to beating AJ and making him stand in a cold shower before putting him to bed wet, cold and naked on April 15, 2019. Freund made a fake 911 call about three days later, launching about a weeklong, communitywide search, authorities allege.

Investigators say Freund led them on April 24 to a shallow grave in Woodstock, where the child's remains were found wrapped in plastic.

The child, who authorities said had endured years of physical abuse at the hands of his mother, died from head trauma dues, according to the McHenry County coroner.

Cunningham is serving a 35-year prison sentence at Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln.

