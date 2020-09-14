St. Charles mayor appoints Lucy Gruber as 3rd Ward alderman

St. Charles native Lucy Gruber has been appointed by Mayor Ray Rogina to fill a vacant spot on the city council as a 3rd Ward alderman.

Gruber, an emergency management specialist with FEMA, and four other candidates were interviewed Sept. 8 by Rogina and the St. Charles city council in executive session. The city council, which advised Rogina on the appointment, will officially vote on the appointment at the Sept. 21 city council meeting.

Gruber will serve the final eight months of the 3rd Ward term of former alderman William Turner, who resigned in August.

"As a recent college graduate who chose to return to St. Charles, Lucy represents an interesting demographic," Rogina said in a statement. "It was the general consensus that we, as a council, could gain so much from incorporating the fresh perspective Lucy will bring."

Gruber, who served as St. Charles North High School's representative to the St. Charles Business Alliance, graduated from Hope College in Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a minor in communication.

"When I saw the vacant 3rd Ward alderman seat announcement, I knew that it was an opportunity I was eager to pursue," Gruber said. "I feel enthusiastic when I think about representing a demographic of our community that is becoming more actively involved in public affairs, as well as serving the people of the 3rd Ward."