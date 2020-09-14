Motorist injured during shooting on I-88 near Lisle

A motorist was shot Sunday night while driving on I-88 near Lisle, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes, near the I-355 interchange, according to a news release.

Police said the shots came from another westbound vehicle. The victim, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities haven't released any information about the age or gender of the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (630) 241-6800, ext. 5028. Callers can remain anonymous.