 

Glendale Heights man charged in church burglary

  • Krzysztof Gawron

    Krzysztof Gawron

  • A security camera at Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church near Lombard captured this image of a burglar in April.

    A security camera at Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church near Lombard captured this image of a burglar in April.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/14/2020 2:29 PM

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with burglarizing a church in April near Lombard, authorities said Monday.

Krzysztof G. Gawron, 27, of the 0-100 block of North Golfview Court, faces one felony count of burglary to a place of worship. He was arrested Sept. 9, and is free on $30,000 bail, according to DuPage County sheriff's officials.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gawron is accused of stealing a computer system and cash donations at 2:09 a.m. April 13 from Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church, 21W410 Sunset Ave., near Lombard.

A security camera inside the church showed a man trying several times to enter a locked area, then putting his bare face up to the camera and removing it.

Sheriff's investigators obtained geodata, linked to Gawron's cellphone, that established he was there at the time of the burglary, authorities said. Church staff told investigators they didn't recognize Gawron as a member, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Gawron is due to be arraigned Oct. 14.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Sheriff hunting for burglar who hit Lombard-area church
Related Article
Sheriff hunting for burglar who hit Lombard-area church
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 