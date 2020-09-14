Glendale Heights man charged in church burglary

A security camera at Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church near Lombard captured this image of a burglar in April.

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with burglarizing a church in April near Lombard, authorities said Monday.

Krzysztof G. Gawron, 27, of the 0-100 block of North Golfview Court, faces one felony count of burglary to a place of worship. He was arrested Sept. 9, and is free on $30,000 bail, according to DuPage County sheriff's officials.

Gawron is accused of stealing a computer system and cash donations at 2:09 a.m. April 13 from Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church, 21W410 Sunset Ave., near Lombard.

A security camera inside the church showed a man trying several times to enter a locked area, then putting his bare face up to the camera and removing it.

Sheriff's investigators obtained geodata, linked to Gawron's cellphone, that established he was there at the time of the burglary, authorities said. Church staff told investigators they didn't recognize Gawron as a member, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Gawron is due to be arraigned Oct. 14.