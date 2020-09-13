State reports 1,462 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, 14 deaths

State health officials on Sunday announced an additional 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, along with 14 more deaths from the virus.

The new cases brings Illinois' total to 261,371 since the outbreak began. The state's death toll now stands at 8,309, officials said.

The deaths reported Sunday were concentrated in the Chicago area, with five in Cook County, three in Lake County, two in DuPage County and one apiece in Kane and McHenry counties.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 is 3.7%, the same as was reported Saturday. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories reported 46,890 tests.

As of Saturday night, 1,422 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from 1,509 Friday night. Of those in the hospital Saturday, 328 were in an intensive-care unit and 136 patients were on ventilators.