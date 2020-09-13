 

Mount Prospect church members walk to help the homeless

  • Pastor Christie Webb of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect welcomes walkers as they raise funds to help pay for housing and feeding the homeless.

  • Walkers complete a one-mile loop around St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect on Sunday to raise funds to feed and house the homeless.

Updated 9/13/2020 2:56 PM

Members of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect had a little fun Sunday as they took part in a walk to raise about $700 to help the homeless.

The church normally feeds and houses up to 75 people in need on Monday nights between October through May as part of its Journeys the Road Home ministry. But with pandemic restrictions in place, those people had to be moved to hotels starting in February.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's an interesting time," said Pastor Christie Webb, who wore a tutu and sunshine headdress as she welcomed walkers back from their one-mile trek through the church's neighborhood. "It's a good time and still a good ministry."

St. Mark was one of nearly 9,100 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations across the country taking part Sunday in an event called "God's work. Our hands." Thousands of ELCA members engaged in service work to make a positive change in their communities.

St. Mark has been housing the needy for 30 years at their facility on South Wille Street. Starting next month, they will be paying to house them in hotels again.

"In the midst of a pandemic, it's been different," said Deacon David Webb. "For us, it's about how can we serve the community in this time."

