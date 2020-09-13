 

Grayslake man charged after gun fired at Gages Lake bar

  • Joe Torres, 23, of Grayslake

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/13/2020 9:00 AM

A 23-year-old Grayslake man is facing multiple charges stemming from allegations he fired a gun Saturday at a Gages Lake bar.

Joe Torres, of the 33000 block of Sears Boulevard, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of resisting a peace officer stemming his arrest outside the Firehouse Pub, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Torres was in custody at the Lake County jail Sunday pending a scheduled court appearance Monday afternoon.

He was arrested Saturday after Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 18400 block of Old Gages Lake Road in Gages Lake for a report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived and were told by witnesses that a man had shown a firearm while outside the Jesse Oaks Food & Drink. The man then walked to the nearby Firehouse Pub, where two gunshots were heard, according to the sheriff's office.

After getting a description of the armed man, deputies spotted someone matching the description on the back deck of the Firehouse Pub. The man, later identified as Torres, fled through the bar and out the front door with deputies in pursuit, but fell and was captured.

A 9-millimeter handgun and ammunition were located near the area where Torres fell, authorities said.

Torres was treated on the scene for a minor cut that occurred during the fall. No one else was injured, sheriff's police said.

