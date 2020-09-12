Bloomingdale woman dies after I-294 crash, others injured

A Bloomingdale woman died and several others were injured as a result of a crash on I-294 near Willow Springs Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 29-year-old Palos Heights man in Chevrolet Impala was driving southbound around noon at a high speed in the left lane when he lost control and sideswiped a Volkswagen Jetta being driven by a 48-year-old Berkeley man with a 69-year-old Villa Park man as passenger, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The impact caused the driver in the Chevrolet to veer to the left, strike the concrete median and fly over it, police said. After crossing over the median, the car hit a Ford F150 being driven by a 44-year-old St. Charles man in the left lane. A 26-year-old Chicago woman in a gray Hyundai Elantra then swerved into the second lane from the left and was struck by the Impala.

A Honda CRV with a 62-year-old Bloomingdale man and a 64-year-old Bloomingdale female passenger was behind the Hyundai and was hit head on by the Chevrolet, police said. Then, a 43-year-old Chicago man in a Hino box truck in the third lane hit the passenger side of the black Honda CRV, according to the release.

The woman in the Honda was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries in the crash, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet and the Honda were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The drivers of the Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai didn't have injuries at the scene, police said. The passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and subsequently released. The driver of the box truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending further investigation, police said.