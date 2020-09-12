 

Area firefighters honored at annual Elgin memorial service

  • Elgin Fire Department Chaplain Roger Pollock delivers the invocation during the Elgin Fire Department's 28th annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service Saturday in Elgin.

      Elgin Fire Department Chaplain Roger Pollock delivers the invocation during the Elgin Fire Department's 28th annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fire departments from Elgin and 15 nearby communities gathered Saturday to honor those firefighters who have died in the past year.

The 28th annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service honored Illinois firefighters who died in the line of duty, and any active duty or retired members of participating departments who died off-duty.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The event, which is usually held at the George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park at the Fire Barn #5 Museum at 533 St. Charles St., was moved inside to Calvary Baptist Church, located just across the street because of inclement weather.

The ceremony, hosted by Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann and the Elgin Fire Department, featured a proclamation from Mayor David Kaptain and a memorial message from Barrington-Countryside Fire Chief Jim Kreher.

Video of the event was livestreamed on the Elgin Fire Department Facebook page and will be available for viewing on Facebook and the city's website.

