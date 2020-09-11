Vacancy of former Schaumburg Town Square Dominick's could end in 2021

A former Dominick's in Schaumburg's Town Square will get its first chance next year to be something other than a vacant building since the grocery chain shut down at the end of 2013.

Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, has opted not to extend beyond May 31 its lease that has kept the old Dominick's deliberately empty.

As a result, a new grocery store could fill the building by early 2022.

Through a series of corporate mergers, Albertsons found itself in possession of potential five-year lease extensions previously held by Dominick's through 2036. But rather than open yet another store of its own in the area, it chose to use the lease to prevent any competitors from moving in.

Itasca-based Tony's Fresh Market had purchased the building at 200 S. Roselle Road in 2005 with the intent of opening a new location there after a $6 million renovation. But officials from Tony's realized the impact of Albertsons' binding lease extensions only after closing on the property.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said negotiating an active use for the building has been at the top of his priority list since his election last year. A grocery store remains his preference, even if it were one that didn't fill the entire building single-handedly, he said.

"One of the questions I most often get asked by residents in our community is what is happening with the old Dominick's in Town Square," Dailly said in a written statement Friday. "This has been a priority to bring back a reputable grocer to fill this space and we're committed to working to realize the vision we had for this space when Dominick's closed."

Village officials added Friday they've been told there is strong interest by a grocer to open a location there in late 2021 or early 2022 -- but also that it's too soon to say whether that store would necessarily be a Tony's.

A representative of Tony's Fresh Market could not be reached for comment Friday.