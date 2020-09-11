This year, see Morton Arboretum holiday lights from your car

Popular light exhibits from previous years will be reinvented in this season's "Illumination: Tree Lights" at the Morton Arboretum. But instead of walking through the Lisle campus, visitors will stay in their cars and drive along a two-mile path to experience the spectacle. Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Transforming a section of its sprawling forestry into a spectacle of festive lights has become a holiday season tradition for the Morton Arboretum.

But instead of strolling along a milelong trail through the interactive displays this year, visitors will have a new method for experiencing the eighth annual "Illumination: Tree Lights" event: driving.

Starting with a tunnel of lights, a winding 2-mile road on the east side of the Lisle campus will meander through five new exhibits and several returning favorites, including Symphony Woods and Crystal Promenade, said Alicia LaVire, vice president of marketing and communications. Guests will remain in their cars as they drive slowly among groves of trees -- spruces, crabapples, oaks and more -- while listening to a synced musical soundtrack on the radio.

Scheduled for Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, the re-imagined event aims to offer a safe and socially distanced twist on the popular holiday attraction, which drew a record 200,000 people last year.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, LaVire said, the Arboretum has received "a lot of energy" from members and other guests who expressed support for the driving experience. Not only is the concept an innovative response to the pandemic, she said, but it's also more conducive to the cold winter weather.

"If we did a walking experience, it would greatly diminish the number of people who would be able to participate. That was a drawback," LaVire said. "(The driving experience) will all be new for us ... but I'm confident people will enjoy it."

Forming one of the suburbs' largest holiday light shows, the exhibits are designed each year by John Featherstone, a partner and principal at Lightswitch. The visual design company partners with Arlington Heights-based Intelligent Lighting Creations to construct and produce the show.

"No matter how physically distanced we are from others, this year's Illumination is designed to be a shared experience, bringing much-needed celebration and joy to the holiday season," Featherstone said in a statement.

Daily hours will be extended until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, officials said. In addition to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, as usual, the event also will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Ranging from $29 to $49 per vehicle, timed tickets must be purchased in advance online at mortonarb.org/illumination or in person at the visitor center, 4100 Route 53. Early pricing for members only takes place Oct. 1-7, with regular ticket sales open to the public beginning Oct. 8.